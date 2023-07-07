trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2632217
Heavy rains became a problem, these districts on high alert.

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 04:00 PM IST
The whole of India is troubled by the onset of monsoon. Normal life has been thrown out of gear due to water-logging at many places due to heavy rains. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for heavy rains in 20 states including Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. watch video
