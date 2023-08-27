trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2654186
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Heavy rush gathered after BPSC exam, captured trains in Muzaffarpur

|Updated: Aug 27, 2023, 12:45 PM IST
BPSC Exam 2023: When the examinees who reached Muzaffarpur for the BPSC examination conducted for teacher reinstatement in Bihar did not get a room in any hotel or rain shelter or anywhere in Dharamshala, then the students camped on the foot over bridge of Muzaffarpur Junction itself. Gave. A unique picture has also come to the fore on this foot over bridge. Where the examinees are seen reading in the light of the station with books in their hands.
Follow Us

All Videos

Telangana: Man booked for brandishing sword to force bar staff to provide him liquor
play icon2:19
Telangana: Man booked for brandishing sword to force bar staff to provide him liquor
Indian diaspora in London celebrates successful landing of ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 on Moon
play icon1:16
Indian diaspora in London celebrates successful landing of ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 on Moon
Chandrayaan-3: ISRO releases visuals of Pragyan rover roaming around ‘Shiv Shakti’ point on Moon
play icon2:44
Chandrayaan-3: ISRO releases visuals of Pragyan rover roaming around ‘Shiv Shakti’ point on Moon
“We are extremely happy with Chandrayaan-3’s successful landing…” ISRO chief S Somanath
play icon1:18
“We are extremely happy with Chandrayaan-3’s successful landing…” ISRO chief S Somanath
Tigress ‘Rica’ gives birth to 3 cubs at Bengal Safari in Siliguri
play icon2:11
Tigress ‘Rica’ gives birth to 3 cubs at Bengal Safari in Siliguri

Trending Videos

Telangana: Man booked for brandishing sword to force bar staff to provide him liquor
play icon2:19
Telangana: Man booked for brandishing sword to force bar staff to provide him liquor
Indian diaspora in London celebrates successful landing of ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 on Moon
play icon1:16
Indian diaspora in London celebrates successful landing of ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 on Moon
Chandrayaan-3: ISRO releases visuals of Pragyan rover roaming around ‘Shiv Shakti’ point on Moon
play icon2:44
Chandrayaan-3: ISRO releases visuals of Pragyan rover roaming around ‘Shiv Shakti’ point on Moon
“We are extremely happy with Chandrayaan-3’s successful landing…” ISRO chief S Somanath
play icon1:18
“We are extremely happy with Chandrayaan-3’s successful landing…” ISRO chief S Somanath
Tigress ‘Rica’ gives birth to 3 cubs at Bengal Safari in Siliguri
play icon2:11
Tigress ‘Rica’ gives birth to 3 cubs at Bengal Safari in Siliguri
bpsc exam,bpsc exam review today,bpsc exam news,bpsc exam today,bpsc exam review,bpsc exam latest news,bpsc exam muzaffarpur,bpsc teacher exam,bpsc exam 2023,BPSC,BPSC Teacher Exam 2023,bpsc teachers vacancy exam,bpsc teacher exam date 2023,bpsc teacher exam pattern,Muzaffarpur,muzaffarpur news,patna bpsc exam,bpsc exam patna,patna bpsc exam centre,bpsc exam date,bpsc exam pattern,bpsc teacher exam center,BPSC Teacher Vacancy,bpsc exam result,