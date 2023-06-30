NewsVideos
Heavy water logging near Andheri Subway due to continous rainfall

|Updated: Jun 30, 2023, 12:57 PM IST
Heavy Rain in Mumbai: Heavy water-logging has been witnessed in Mumbai's Andheri Subway after incessant rains in the morning. After heavy rains, the problems of the people are increasing due to the filling of water in the Andheri subway. Know what is the current situation in this report.

