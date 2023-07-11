NewsVideos
Helicopter suddenly disappeared in Nepal

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 12:18 PM IST
The helicopter going from Solukhubhu in Nepal to Kathmandu went missing. There is information about six people boarding the helicopter.

