Hemant Soren Under ED Scanner

Sonam|Updated: Jan 30, 2024, 07:06 PM IST
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren News Update: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren reached Ranchi on Tuesday afternoon, 30 January. He was missing since January 29. After reaching Ranchi, he held a meeting with the ruling party MLAs at CM House.

