Here's all you need to know about the recent bulldozing in UP... | Atiq Ahmed | Umesh Pal | Yogi

| Updated: Mar 03, 2023, 01:05 AM IST

Authorities have begun bulldozing the house of an aide of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed. This operation commenced amid heavy police presence. This is the second such action in two days. Three bulldozers were deployed to demolish the two-storey building owned by Safdar Ali, an alleged arms trader linked to Atiq Ahmed. Watch the full story...