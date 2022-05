Here's presenting: World's Largest Ballpoint Pen!

The Guinness World Records has announced the world's largest ballpoint pen The pen is 5.5 meters (18 feet, 0.53 inches) long and weighs 37.23 kg. It's definitely not for a layman's use. The creator of the pen is Acharya Makunuri Srinivasa. In the video, we see that in order to use the pen, at least four to five people were required. The men used the pen to write on a piece of paper. They also drew a face on a piece of paper. At one point, people also feared that the giant pen may split into two.