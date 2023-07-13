trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2634893
Here's Why The Censor Board Has Requested Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 For Review

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 03:12 PM IST
The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) is examining the speech and sequences in Oh My God 2 (OMG 2) in an effort to prevent a reaction such to that experienced by Adipurush. The planned movie is a follow-up to the 2012 film OMG - Oh My God starring Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal. The board's rewriting committee, according to a recent report, is working to make sure that the dialogue and situations in OMG 2 "do not create any issues."
