High Alert from mountains to plains!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 12:50 PM IST
It is raining continuously from Delhi-NCR to UP, Bihar, Bengal, Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana. In the hill states of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, the roads have been closed due to rain. The situation is getting worse due to rain.

