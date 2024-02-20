trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2723144
High Court reprimands Mamata Banerjee in Sandeshkhali Violence Case

|Updated: Feb 20, 2024, 02:12 PM IST
Kolkata High Court reprimands Mamata Banerjee in Sandeshkhali Violence Case. High Court made huge remark and said, 'The root of the problem is absconding. Why haven't the police been able to arrest him Shahjahan Sheikh yet?

