Himachal Congress President Pratibha Singh makes huge statement amid political turmoil

|Updated: Mar 01, 2024, 02:06 PM IST
Himachal Congress President Pratibha Singh has made a huge remark on Himachal Congress. Pratibha Singh has said that if there had been no neglect, this situation would not have happened.

