Himachal Flood: Beas river showed its fierce form

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 08:48 AM IST
Himachal Flood: It is raining like a disaster in the hilly areas of North India as well. Horrible scenes of rain were also seen in Shimla. Panchvaktra temple has been submerged in water due to spate in Beas river.
