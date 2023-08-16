trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2649788
Himachal Flood Breaking: Rescue by helicopter in initiative of Himachal, rescued people with the help of army

|Updated: Aug 16, 2023, 04:26 PM IST
Himachal Flood Breaking: In the initiative of Himachal, rescue operation is being conducted by helicopter, people are being saved with the help of army. The situation has worsened due to continuous rains and floods in Himachal. At the same time, the army is working hard to save the lives of the people.

