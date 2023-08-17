trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2649944
Himachal Floods causes massive destruction due to heavy rains

Updated: Aug 17, 2023, 09:03 AM IST
Himachal Flood News Today: There is an outcry in Himachal Pradesh due to floods and rains. So far the death of 60 people has been confirmed. The way accidents are happening due to landslides is very frightening. All schools and colleges have been closed in Himachal today. You will also be shocked to see these pictures of Himachal Pradesh. This scene of devastation in Devbhoomi Himachal will shake you to the core. There is a possibility of a loss of Rs 10 thousand crore in the state so far due to the disaster caused by the rains. Schools and colleges in Himachal were also closed on August 16 due to bad weather.

Chandrayaan 3 nears first stage of landing on the Moon
play icon6:28
Chandrayaan 3 nears first stage of landing on the Moon
Delhi: Congress to contest all 7 seats in Lok Sabha, says Alka Lamba
play icon2:41
Delhi: Congress to contest all 7 seats in Lok Sabha, says Alka Lamba
AAP threatens to ditch ‘INDIA’ as Delhi Congress leader says party prepping to fight all 7 LS seats
play icon1:2
AAP threatens to ditch ‘INDIA’ as Delhi Congress leader says party prepping to fight all 7 LS seats
Chandrayaan-3 Mission Nears Final Landing As Vikram Lander Set To Begin Separate Journey Today
play icon6:18
Chandrayaan-3 Mission Nears Final Landing As Vikram Lander Set To Begin Separate Journey Today
Shikara shops in Dal Lake: A cultural lineage and a sight to behold
play icon3:4
Shikara shops in Dal Lake: A cultural lineage and a sight to behold

