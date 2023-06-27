NewsVideos
Himachal Pradesh: Chandigarh-Manali highway blocked due to landslide in Mandi

|Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 08:15 AM IST
Amid heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh Chandigarh-Manali highway is blocked due to a landslide near 7-mark mile on June 26 in Mandi, Operation is underway to clear landslide debris on the highway in Mandi.

