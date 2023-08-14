trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2648891
Himachal Pradesh Cloudburst creates massive destruction

Aug 14, 2023
Himachal Pradesh Cloudburst: Heavy rains have once again created havoc in Himachal Pradesh. Due to incessant rains, landslides and floods are going on at various places, due to which there is chaos in the entire state and fear has spread in the hearts of the people. But, within a month, nature has created such a disaster, in front of which humans are seen helpless and helpless.

