Himachal Pradesh: Jairam Thakur among 14 BJP MLAs suspended

Sonam|Updated: Feb 28, 2024, 12:12 PM IST
Himachal Political Crisis: CM Sukhu's government is in crisis in Himachal Pradesh. Vikramaditya Singh has resigned from the post of minister. 14 BJP MLAs have been suspended from the assembly, including many MLAs including Jairam Thakur, Janak Raj, Lokendra, Ranveer Nikka are included.

