trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2634209
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Himachal Rains: Most damage in Mandi and Kullu, CM Sukhwinder did an aerial survey । weather news

|Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 11:50 PM IST
The rains in Himachal created havoc which the people there had not seen till date. Due to heavy rains and landslides in Himachal, more than 800 roads were closed. Mandi and Kullu suffered maximum damage due to rain. At the same time, the lives of thousands of people have been affected due to the tremendous spate in the Beas river. In the midst of this devastation, CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu conducted an aerial survey.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Bengal Panchayat Polls Results: Voting amidst violence, Mamata Banerjee won the field!
play icon1:17
Bengal Panchayat Polls Results: Voting amidst violence, Mamata Banerjee won the field!
Weather Update: 'Hurray' of rain in Himachal to Uttarakhand, crocodile enters residential area
play icon4:9
Weather Update: 'Hurray' of rain in Himachal to Uttarakhand, crocodile enters residential area
Bengal Panchayat Polls Results:
play icon3:43
Bengal Panchayat Polls Results: "Where is Rahul Gandhi's shop of love?" BJP's attack on Congress
Anurag Thankur On Flood: BJP workers will serve today in times of crisis like they served during Covid
play icon2:1
Anurag Thankur On Flood: BJP workers will serve today in times of crisis like they served during Covid
Congress sent invitation to 24 opposition parties, such opposition parties will defeat PM Modi । Bengaluru
play icon0:43
Congress sent invitation to 24 opposition parties, such opposition parties will defeat PM Modi । Bengaluru
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Bengal Panchayat Polls Results: Voting amidst violence, Mamata Banerjee won the field!
play icon1:17
Bengal Panchayat Polls Results: Voting amidst violence, Mamata Banerjee won the field!
Weather Update: 'Hurray' of rain in Himachal to Uttarakhand, crocodile enters residential area
play icon4:9
Weather Update: 'Hurray' of rain in Himachal to Uttarakhand, crocodile enters residential area
Bengal Panchayat Polls Results:
play icon3:43
Bengal Panchayat Polls Results: "Where is Rahul Gandhi's shop of love?" BJP's attack on Congress
Anurag Thankur On Flood: BJP workers will serve today in times of crisis like they served during Covid
play icon2:1
Anurag Thankur On Flood: BJP workers will serve today in times of crisis like they served during Covid
Congress sent invitation to 24 opposition parties, such opposition parties will defeat PM Modi । Bengaluru
play icon0:43
Congress sent invitation to 24 opposition parties, such opposition parties will defeat PM Modi । Bengaluru
himachal weather update,himachal today weather,Weather updates,Himachal rains,Himachal floods,mandi himachal pradesh,mandi cloud burst news,himachal me badal fata,Himachal Pradesh floods,himachal flood,Himachal Pradesh flood,landslide in Himachal Pradesh,Himachal Pradesh news,himachal pradesh flood news,Himachal Pradesh landslide,Himachal Pradesh weather,flash floods in himachal,himachal flood 2023,heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh,cm sukhvinder singh sukhu,