Himanta Biswa Sarma targeted Congress over Mahadev App

|Updated: Nov 05, 2023, 07:02 PM IST
Chhattisgarh chunav 2023: Turmoil in state politics regarding Mahadev batting app It has come..Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma targeted Congress over Mahadev App..He said that be it Maa Kamakhya, Shri Ram, Kaushalya, all these are the Gods who teach us Sanatan, today in Chhattisgarh in the name of God But he is looting money..If you wanted to loot money then even Mahadev would not forgive the scammers. He said that if you wanted to loot money, you could have created an app in someone else's name...this proves that you have no respect for Hindu Gods and Goddesses.
