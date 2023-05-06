NewsVideos
Himanta Biswa's big statement on UCC

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 06, 2023, 11:52 PM IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma once again referred to the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). He said that Muslim daughters will not be allowed to become machines for producing children.
