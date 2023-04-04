NewsVideos
videoDetails

Hindu Front For Justice files petition over Ram Navami Violence In Supreme Court

|Updated: Apr 04, 2023, 11:44 AM IST
Ram Navami Violence: Arson and stone pelting were done in many areas on the occasion of Ram Navami. Incidents of violence took place during the Shobha Yatra from Maharashtra to Gujarat and from Gujarat to West Bengal. The Hindu Front for Justice has now reached the Supreme Court regarding this. The organization named Hindu Front for Justice has filed a petition in the Supreme Court regarding Ram Navami violence.

All Videos

Mamata Banerjee makes controversial remark over Central Force
3:25
Mamata Banerjee makes controversial remark over Central Force
Know how the situation is after stone pelting at Rishra Railway Station
2:34
Know how the situation is after stone pelting at Rishra Railway Station
MEA retaliates on Chinese Conspiracy over Arunachal Pradesh
1:3
MEA retaliates on Chinese Conspiracy over Arunachal Pradesh
Police to file plea to shift Atiq Ahmed to Tihar Jail
4:23
Police to file plea to shift Atiq Ahmed to Tihar Jail
Police preps up to shift Mafia Atiq from Sabarmati jail to Tihar jail
3:8
Police preps up to shift Mafia Atiq from Sabarmati jail to Tihar jail

Trending Videos

3:25
Mamata Banerjee makes controversial remark over Central Force
2:34
Know how the situation is after stone pelting at Rishra Railway Station
1:3
MEA retaliates on Chinese Conspiracy over Arunachal Pradesh
4:23
Police to file plea to shift Atiq Ahmed to Tihar Jail
3:8
Police preps up to shift Mafia Atiq from Sabarmati jail to Tihar jail
Ram Navami violence,ram navami violence 2023,ram navami violence howrah,ram navami violence in bengal,ram navami violence news,ram navami violence in bihar,ram navami hinsa,ram navami hinsa video,ram navami violence supreme court,ram navami hinsa sc,ram navami hinsa supreme court,SC,sc ram navami violence,Hindu Front For Justice,hindu front for justice supreme court,sc on ram navami violence,Breaking News,Zee News,Hindi News,Latest News,Bihar,Sasaram,Nalanda,