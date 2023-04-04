videoDetails

Hindu Front For Justice files petition over Ram Navami Violence In Supreme Court

| Updated: Apr 04, 2023, 11:44 AM IST

Ram Navami Violence: Arson and stone pelting were done in many areas on the occasion of Ram Navami. Incidents of violence took place during the Shobha Yatra from Maharashtra to Gujarat and from Gujarat to West Bengal. The Hindu Front for Justice has now reached the Supreme Court regarding this. The organization named Hindu Front for Justice has filed a petition in the Supreme Court regarding Ram Navami violence.