videoDetails

Hindu organistations stages protest over Sanjauli Masjid Controversy

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 11, 2024, 01:58 PM IST

Hindu organizations have started protesting against illegal construction of mosque in Sanjauli, Shimla. Protesters claim that many people have been detained. Sanjauli-Dhali tunnel is closed, Section 163 is in force. Police has lathicharged Hindus and stone pelting has started.