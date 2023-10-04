trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2670726
Hindu Organization holds protest against Road Rage Case in Jaipur

|Updated: Oct 04, 2023, 12:50 PM IST
Jaipur Protest Today: A person named Bal was beaten to death in Jaipur. After which a tremendous demonstration was done. In protest against this, Hindu organizations have taken to the streets and are protesting against looting and molestation.
