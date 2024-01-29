trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2715265
Hindu side files new petition in Supreme Court in Gyanvapi Case

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 29, 2024, 03:56 PM IST
Gyanvapi Case: A new petition has been filed in Supreme Court in Gyanvapi case of Varanasi. As per reports, Hindu side has demanded a survey of the ablutions house. Know the whole matter in this report.

