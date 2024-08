videoDetails

Hindu temples and Iskcon set on fire in Bangladesh

Sonam | Updated: Aug 22, 2024, 03:00 PM IST

Bangladesh Political Crisis Update: The series of atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh is not stopping. First the houses of Hindus were targeted. Temples were destroyed. Now Hindus are being tortured. Hindus are being forced to resign from government posts. They are being mistreated. Not only this, whoever is supporting the Hindus, raising voice against the fundamentalists, is being given Talibani punishment.