videoDetails

'Historic milestone' LCA Tejas Successfully Lands on Indian Navy's INS Vikrant

| Updated: Feb 07, 2023, 06:58 PM IST

A historical milestone has been achieved towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat by Indian Navy as Naval Pilots carried out the landing of LCA (Navy) onboard INS Vikrant. It demonstrates India’s capability to design, develop, construct & operate Indigenous Aircraft Carrier with indigenous Fighter Aircraft. The Light Combat Aircraft, also called Tejas, has been made by India's HAL and is already operational with the Indian Air Force. 'Historic milestone' LCA Tejas Successfully Lands on Indian Navy's INS Vikrant