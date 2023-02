videoDetails

Historic Moment: Air India signs deal to buy 250 aircraft from Airbus

| Updated: Feb 15, 2023, 10:34 AM IST

PM Modi, French Prez Emmanuel Macron virtually attended the launch of new Air India-Airbus Partnership. N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata signed a letter of intent to acquire 250 aircraft from Airbus. PM Modi expressed his joy and said that this deal reflects deepening India-France ties.