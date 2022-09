Historic moment for NASA, DART missions successfully hit asteroid Dimorphos

| Updated: Sep 28, 2022, 10:54 AM IST

Nasa’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) spacecraft successfully crashed into an asteroid to test a unique defence technology, moving at the relative velocity of 22,000km/h hit the asteroid Dimorphos. The crash was aimed at giving Earth a defence tool against future asteroids headed our way.