Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Ahmed Raza arrested from UP

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 07:20 PM IST
UP ATS has arrested a terrorist associated with Hizbul Mujahideen. The terrorist has been identified as Ahmed Raza.

