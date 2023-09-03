trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2657223
Hockey 5s Asia Cup 2023 Final: India Scripts History, Defeats Pakistan To Win Hockey 5s Asia Cup

Sep 03, 2023
India defeated Pakistan 2-0 in a shootout to win the Men's Hockey5s Asia Cup here on Saturday after ordinary time ended with a score of 4-4 for both sides.
