Hollywood Star Julian Sands confirmed dead as human remains found in Mount Baldy wilderness

|Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 09:45 PM IST
Tragic news struck as it was confirmed that British actor Julian Sands had passed away. The human remains discovered in Mount Baldy have been positively identified as Sands. The announcement was made by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office. The discovery was made by hikers in the same region on June 24.

