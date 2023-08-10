trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2647138
Home Minister Amit Shah Explains Manipur Issue In The Parliament | No-confidence Motion | Modi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 10, 2023, 11:03 AM IST
While Amit Shah blamed the Manipur High Court for “triggering the violence”, he ruled out a change of guard in the state, asserting that Chief Minister N Biren Singh was “cooperating” with the Centre.

