NewsVideos
videoDetails

Home Minister Amit Shah meets people affected by violence in Manipur

|Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 11:23 AM IST
Amit Shah Manipur Visit: Today is the last day of Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Manipur amid continuous violence in Manipur. Amit Shah visited the violence-hit areas during his visit to Manipur. Along with this, he also met the victims affected by the violence. And today he will hold a press conference at 11 am.

All Videos

Shocking revelations in FIR against Delhi Murder Case accused Sahil, know 10 big updates
1:30
Shocking revelations in FIR against Delhi Murder Case accused Sahil, know 10 big updates
Sanjay Raut makes big statement on Nitish Kumar's meeting in Patna
1:35
Sanjay Raut makes big statement on Nitish Kumar's meeting in Patna
IAF's Trainee Aircraft crashes in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar
1:52
IAF's Trainee Aircraft crashes in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar
Watch Exclusive Conversation of Sakshi's mother with Zee News
1:30
Watch Exclusive Conversation of Sakshi's mother with Zee News
Amit Shah holds Press Conference on Manipur Violence, says, 'Situation will be under control soon'
26:23
Amit Shah holds Press Conference on Manipur Violence, says, 'Situation will be under control soon'

Trending Videos

1:30
Shocking revelations in FIR against Delhi Murder Case accused Sahil, know 10 big updates
1:35
Sanjay Raut makes big statement on Nitish Kumar's meeting in Patna
1:52
IAF's Trainee Aircraft crashes in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar
1:30
Watch Exclusive Conversation of Sakshi's mother with Zee News
26:23
Amit Shah holds Press Conference on Manipur Violence, says, 'Situation will be under control soon'
amit shah manipur visit,Amit Shah in Manipur,shah in manipur,Amit shah press conference,amit shah on manipur violence,Amit Shah,amit shah on manipur,Manipur violence,Manipur news,amit shah manipur,amit shah manipur news,amit shah’s visit to manipur,Manipur,amit shah at imphal manipur,manipur violence news,amit shah public meeting in manipur,amit shah bjp manipur,amit shah news,amit shah dinner in manipur,Home Minister Amit Shah,manipur violence latest news,