Home Minister Amit Shah to hold high level meeting over Biporjoy Cyclone

|Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 11:43 AM IST
Biporjoy Cyclone: Cyclone Biporjoy is fast moving towards Mumbai and Gujarat. Due to this, Home Minister Amit Shah can hold a high level meeting today. This meeting will be held at 3 pm. Many veterans including the Chief Minister of Gujarat will participate in this meeting. This meeting will be done through video conferencing. Know in this report which issues will be discussed during this meeting.

