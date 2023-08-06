trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2645380
Home Minister Anil Vij makes big statement on Nuh violence

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 06, 2023, 02:58 PM IST
In the Nuh violence case, Home Minister Anil Vij refused to answer the question asked on law and order and said that he should ask this question to the Chief Minister. After this statement of Vij, questions have started to arise.

