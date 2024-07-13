Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2766151
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Home Ministry gives more powers to Jammu & Kashmir L-G

|Updated: Jul 13, 2024, 03:24 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Jammu Kashmir LG Power: Home Ministry has notified the amended rules under Section 55 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019, increasing the powers of the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir. According to this amendment, no proposal regarding police, public order, All India Services and ACB will be accepted or rejected until it is placed before the Lieutenant Governor through the Chief Secretary. This amendment means that the powers of the LG of Jammu and Kashmir will be like those of the LG of Delhi.

All Videos

Bus Fell into Ditch in Doda Of Jammu And Kashmir
Play Icon01:15
Bus Fell into Ditch in Doda Of Jammu And Kashmir
Bypoll Election Results: Himachal Chief Minister's Wife Kamlesh Thakur Wins Dehra Seat
Play Icon02:33
Bypoll Election Results: Himachal Chief Minister's Wife Kamlesh Thakur Wins Dehra Seat
To The Point: Politics Sparks Over Uniform Civil Code
Play Icon39:33
To The Point: Politics Sparks Over Uniform Civil Code
Mahayuti Wins Big In Maharashtra MLC Polls, Bags 9 Of 11 Seats On Offer
Play Icon20:54
Mahayuti Wins Big In Maharashtra MLC Polls, Bags 9 Of 11 Seats On Offer
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how your day will be?
Play Icon04:55
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how your day will be?

Trending Videos

Bus Fell into Ditch in Doda Of Jammu And Kashmir
play icon1:15
Bus Fell into Ditch in Doda Of Jammu And Kashmir
Bypoll Election Results: Himachal Chief Minister's Wife Kamlesh Thakur Wins Dehra Seat
play icon2:33
Bypoll Election Results: Himachal Chief Minister's Wife Kamlesh Thakur Wins Dehra Seat
To The Point: Politics Sparks Over Uniform Civil Code
play icon39:33
To The Point: Politics Sparks Over Uniform Civil Code
Mahayuti Wins Big In Maharashtra MLC Polls, Bags 9 Of 11 Seats On Offer
play icon20:54
Mahayuti Wins Big In Maharashtra MLC Polls, Bags 9 Of 11 Seats On Offer
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how your day will be?
play icon4:55
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how your day will be?