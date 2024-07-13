videoDetails

Home Ministry gives more powers to Jammu & Kashmir L-G

| Updated: Jul 13, 2024, 03:24 PM IST

Jammu Kashmir LG Power: Home Ministry has notified the amended rules under Section 55 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019, increasing the powers of the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir. According to this amendment, no proposal regarding police, public order, All India Services and ACB will be accepted or rejected until it is placed before the Lieutenant Governor through the Chief Secretary. This amendment means that the powers of the LG of Jammu and Kashmir will be like those of the LG of Delhi.