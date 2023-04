videoDetails

Hooghly Violence: Situation under control in violence affected Hooghly, curfew still in many areas

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 04, 2023, 09:40 AM IST

Violence was seen in Hooghly in West Bengal. Due to the violence, there was an atmosphere of tension in the area. Presently the situation in violence affected Hooghly is peaceful. There is still curfew in many areas