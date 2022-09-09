NewsVideos

Hope Netaji's ashes are brought back to India,’ says his daughter Anita Bose Pfaff

On the day when a grand statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was installed at India Gate in New Delhi, Anita Bose Pfaff, daughter of the freedom fighter on September 09 hoped that the remains of her father would be brought back to his motherland and find a final resting place. Speaking to ANI, Anita Bose said, "He (Netaji) could not set foot in free India. I wish at least his remains return to his motherland and find a final resting place. Documentation is proof that he died on August 18, 1945 in plane crash in present-day Taiwan. I hope his ashes are brought back to the country."

|Updated: Sep 09, 2022, 04:00 PM IST
