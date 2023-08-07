trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2645749
Hopeful that landing will be successful, says RC Kapoor Chandrayaan-3’s insertion into lunar orbit

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 12:50 PM IST
Talking about the Chandrayaan-3’s successful insertion into the lunar orbit, astronomer RC Kapoor on August showed that hopefully on August 23 successful soft landing of the aircraft will be witnessed. “It has already been inserted into the lunar orbit. It was a very complicated process. ISRO conducted this step successfully. It has achieved the desired orbit around the moon. On the 23rd evening, the soft landing will be witnessed. We are very much hopeful that the landing will be successful,”

