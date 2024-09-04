Advertisement
Horrible accident due to falling of balcony during orchestra at Sitapur fair in Bihar

|Updated: Sep 04, 2024, 02:24 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Major accident has come to light in Chhapra, Bihar. Where the balcony suddenly fell during the orchestra in the Isuapar fair. During this time more than 100 people were present on it. It is being told that Mahaveeri procession was being taken out in the village late at night. Orchestra was called in it. Thousands of people were watching the orchestra, when suddenly the balcony of a house broke and fell. Due to which more than 25 people have been injured. This video of the balcony falling is becoming increasingly viral on social media.

