Horrible disaster in Himachal Pradesh, important meeting chaired by PM Modi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 19, 2023, 05:52 PM IST
Home Minister Amit Shah and JP Nadda's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going on. The disaster of Himachal Pradesh is being discussed in the meeting. According to the information, Nadda will go on a tour of Himachal.
Kejriwal Breaking: Kejriwal said in AAP meeting in Raipur - We do not make promises, we give guarantees
play icon3:24
Kejriwal Breaking: Kejriwal said in AAP meeting in Raipur - We do not make promises, we give guarantees
Indian-Origin Doctor Helped Catch UK Nurse Who Killed Seven Newborns
play icon2:6
Indian-Origin Doctor Helped Catch UK Nurse Who Killed Seven Newborns
Breaking News: Important meeting of PM Modi on the disaster of Himachal Pradesh, Amit Shah and Nadda were also present in the meeting
play icon2:54
Breaking News: Important meeting of PM Modi on the disaster of Himachal Pradesh, Amit Shah and Nadda were also present in the meeting
Chinese fighter aircraft entered Taiwan, Taiwan made a big claim!
play icon6:2
Chinese fighter aircraft entered Taiwan, Taiwan made a big claim!
China Fire Breaking: Fire broke out in China's thermal power plant, the plant's chimney collapsed due to fire
play icon1:48
China Fire Breaking: Fire broke out in China's thermal power plant, the plant's chimney collapsed due to fire

