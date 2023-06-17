NewsVideos
videoDetails

Horrible story of Manohar's murder in Chamba, demand for investigation from NIA

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 12:32 PM IST
Chamba Murder Case: An angry mob has burnt the houses of those accused of killing Manohar. At the same time, the BJP is demanding an NIA inquiry into the matter.

All Videos

Bengal Violence: Stir after 50 bombs were found near the school in Birbhum's Bolpur
play icon0:58
Bengal Violence: Stir after 50 bombs were found near the school in Birbhum's Bolpur
Violence continues in West Bengal, 50 bombs found in Birbhum
play icon6:21
Violence continues in West Bengal, 50 bombs found in Birbhum
Gujarat: Saraswati River overflows near Koteshwar Mahadev temple in Banaskantha
play icon1:31
Gujarat: Saraswati River overflows near Koteshwar Mahadev temple in Banaskantha
Gujarat: Cops injured during protest against anti-encroachment drive in Junagadh
play icon2:27
Gujarat: Cops injured during protest against anti-encroachment drive in Junagadh
Mob sets Union Minister’s house on fire, RK Ranjan says “law & order totally failed in Manipur”
play icon4:58
Mob sets Union Minister’s house on fire, RK Ranjan says “law & order totally failed in Manipur”

Trending Videos

Bengal Violence: Stir after 50 bombs were found near the school in Birbhum's Bolpur
play icon0:58
Bengal Violence: Stir after 50 bombs were found near the school in Birbhum's Bolpur
Violence continues in West Bengal, 50 bombs found in Birbhum
play icon6:21
Violence continues in West Bengal, 50 bombs found in Birbhum
Gujarat: Saraswati River overflows near Koteshwar Mahadev temple in Banaskantha
play icon1:31
Gujarat: Saraswati River overflows near Koteshwar Mahadev temple in Banaskantha
Gujarat: Cops injured during protest against anti-encroachment drive in Junagadh
play icon2:27
Gujarat: Cops injured during protest against anti-encroachment drive in Junagadh
Mob sets Union Minister’s house on fire, RK Ranjan says “law & order totally failed in Manipur”
play icon4:58
Mob sets Union Minister’s house on fire, RK Ranjan says “law & order totally failed in Manipur”
Chamba,chamba crime news,Chamba hindi news,Jairam Thakur,Congress,chamba murder case,Himachal Pradesh,murder case,himachal news,manohar murder case,Shraddha Murder case,Delhi murder case,Delhi Shraddha Murder Case,Shraddha Walker murder case,Shraddha Walkar murder case,boy murder in chamba,himachal hindu boy murder,sharadha murder case delhi,delhi mehrauli murder case,shraddha murder case live,chamba murder news,himachal abhi abhi,