Horrific accident in Maharashtra's Buldhana

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 01, 2023, 07:18 AM IST
A big accident has happened in Maharashtra's Buldhana, in fact, people have died here due to fire in the bus, the reason for how the bus caught fire has not been revealed yet.
