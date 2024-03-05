trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2727467
Horrific Incident in Delhi Vasant Kunj's Ambience Mall

|Updated: Mar 05, 2024, 07:30 AM IST
A terrible accident has come to light from famous mall located in Delhi's Vasant Kunj. Roof collapsed at Ambience Mall in Vasant Kunj late night. A video of this accident has also surfaced.

Watch TOP 100 News of the day
Play Icon08:51
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
Abortion Constitutional Right: France makes abortion a constitutional right
Play Icon01:25
Abortion Constitutional Right: France makes abortion a constitutional right
Know from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin why Manglik Dosh is inauspicious for marriage?
Play Icon06:11
Know from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin why Manglik Dosh is inauspicious for marriage?
Daily Rashifal: Know most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign. 5th March 2024 | Shiromani Sachin | Astro
Play Icon06:10
Daily Rashifal: Know most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign. 5th March 2024 | Shiromani Sachin | Astro
America News: SC restores Donald Trump to Ballot Rejecting attempts to ban him over Capitol Attack
Play Icon01:29
America News: SC restores Donald Trump to Ballot Rejecting attempts to ban him over Capitol Attack

