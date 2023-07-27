trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2641030
Horrific Road Accident, Container collides with Car and Scooty

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 27, 2023, 08:36 AM IST
An uncontrollable container hit a car and a scooty in Bareilly. After the collision, the scooty rider died on the spot. while 5 people were injured
