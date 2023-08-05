trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2644915
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Horrific road accident in UP's Hathras, 5 killed

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 05, 2023, 10:42 AM IST
Hathras News: There was a collision between a tractor trolley and a dumper last night in Sahpau police station area of Hathras district of UP, in which five people riding on the tractor trolley were killed. More than a dozen people were injured in the accident.

All Videos

Nuh violence update Breaking: SIT investigation of violence in cyber station started, Ashfaq- Sabir attacked
play icon0:53
Nuh violence update Breaking: SIT investigation of violence in cyber station started, Ashfaq- Sabir attacked
18 people killed in Mexico bus crash
play icon1:5
18 people killed in Mexico bus crash
Violence erupts again in Manipur's Kwakta, claims 3 dead
play icon0:59
Violence erupts again in Manipur's Kwakta, claims 3 dead
Nuh violence update: Bulldozer action started in Haryana's Nuh, action around Nalhar Shiva temple
play icon4:54
Nuh violence update: Bulldozer action started in Haryana's Nuh, action around Nalhar Shiva temple
भारत के इस गांव में किसी भी इंसान को छूना है मना, टच करने पर लगता है 3,500 रुपये का फाइन
play icon0:56
भारत के इस गांव में किसी भी इंसान को छूना है मना, टच करने पर लगता है 3,500 रुपये का फाइन

Trending Videos

Nuh violence update Breaking: SIT investigation of violence in cyber station started, Ashfaq- Sabir attacked
play icon0:53
Nuh violence update Breaking: SIT investigation of violence in cyber station started, Ashfaq- Sabir attacked
18 people killed in Mexico bus crash
play icon1:5
18 people killed in Mexico bus crash
Violence erupts again in Manipur's Kwakta, claims 3 dead
play icon0:59
Violence erupts again in Manipur's Kwakta, claims 3 dead
Nuh violence update: Bulldozer action started in Haryana's Nuh, action around Nalhar Shiva temple
play icon4:54
Nuh violence update: Bulldozer action started in Haryana's Nuh, action around Nalhar Shiva temple
भारत के इस गांव में किसी भी इंसान को छूना है मना, टच करने पर लगता है 3,500 रुपये का फाइन
play icon0:56
भारत के इस गांव में किसी भी इंसान को छूना है मना, टच करने पर लगता है 3,500 रुपये का फाइन
Hathras News,hathras accident news today,hathras accident,hathras accident news,UP news,Hindi News,Latest News,up latest news,hathras road accident,hathras kanwar accident news,Breaking News,UP road accident,Accident news,Hathras,hathras truck accident,Top news,hathras accident update,accident,hathras kanwar accident,live news,Road accident,news18 up,News,hathras road accident news,Hathras Incident,up news live,Car accident,