Hostage exchange between Israel and Hamas will begin

Nov 24, 2023, 06:18 PM IST
Israel Hamas war latest: A 4-day ceasefire has started from the Israeli side from this morning. 13 Israeli hostages will be released by Hamas at 7.30 pm. At the same time, 39 Palestinian hostages will also be released from Israel. Women and children are also included in these. Yesterday Israel had also released the list of hostages to be released.
