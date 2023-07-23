trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2639212
Hot water pipe bursts in Moscow

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 09:50 AM IST
The big news is coming from Moscow, Russia. Where a hot water pipe burst in a shopping mall. 4 people have died in this accident. 10 more people have been injured
