Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

House collapsed at midnight in Delhi's Kabir Nagar

Sonam|Updated: Mar 21, 2024, 08:38 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
A two-storey building under construction collapsed at 2:15 pm on Wednesday night in Kabir Nagar in Welcome, Delhi. Two labourers, Arshad and Tauheed, died in the accident. Whereas, the condition of a laborer Rehan is critical. North East DCP Joy Tirkey said that investigation into the matter is ongoing. Legal action will be taken in the matter.

All Videos

ED issues summon to Arvind Kejriwal for 9th time
Play Icon03:44
ED issues summon to Arvind Kejriwal for 9th time
You Tuber and Bigg Boss OTT Fame Elvish Yadav's problem can increase
Play Icon04:28
You Tuber and Bigg Boss OTT Fame Elvish Yadav's problem can increase
Atiq Ahmed's wife Shaista Parveen location traced in Prayagraj
Play Icon01:18
Atiq Ahmed's wife Shaista Parveen location traced in Prayagraj
PM Modi's Bhutan Visit postponed due to bad weather
Play Icon00:37
PM Modi's Bhutan Visit postponed due to bad weather
Security Forces gets huge success in Jammu-Kashmir
Play Icon00:44
Security Forces gets huge success in Jammu-Kashmir

Trending Videos

ED issues summon to Arvind Kejriwal for 9th time
play icon3:44
ED issues summon to Arvind Kejriwal for 9th time
You Tuber and Bigg Boss OTT Fame Elvish Yadav's problem can increase
play icon4:28
You Tuber and Bigg Boss OTT Fame Elvish Yadav's problem can increase
Atiq Ahmed's wife Shaista Parveen location traced in Prayagraj
play icon1:18
Atiq Ahmed's wife Shaista Parveen location traced in Prayagraj
PM Modi's Bhutan Visit postponed due to bad weather
play icon0:37
PM Modi's Bhutan Visit postponed due to bad weather
Security Forces gets huge success in Jammu-Kashmir
play icon0:44
Security Forces gets huge success in Jammu-Kashmir