videoDetails

Houthi rebels hijacked a ship coming from Turkey to India

| Updated: Nov 21, 2023, 09:50 AM IST

SHIP HIJACK Breaking: The ship coming from Turkey to India has been hijacked by Houthi rebels. Now Houthi has also released the video of the hijacking. In the pictures, the rebels are seen landing on the ship from a helicopter. The Houthi rebels then took the entire staff of the ship hostage and took the ship to the other side. Let us tell you that this ship belongs to Britain and it was being run by a Japanese company. The flag of Bahamas was installed on this ship. There are no Israeli citizens among the total 25 crew members of the ship. All citizens belong to different countries.