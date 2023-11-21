trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2690570
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Houthi rebels hijacked a ship coming from Turkey to India

|Updated: Nov 21, 2023, 09:50 AM IST
SHIP HIJACK Breaking: The ship coming from Turkey to India has been hijacked by Houthi rebels. Now Houthi has also released the video of the hijacking. In the pictures, the rebels are seen landing on the ship from a helicopter. The Houthi rebels then took the entire staff of the ship hostage and took the ship to the other side. Let us tell you that this ship belongs to Britain and it was being run by a Japanese company. The flag of Bahamas was installed on this ship. There are no Israeli citizens among the total 25 crew members of the ship. All citizens belong to different countries.
Follow Us

All Videos

Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: First Visuals Of Trapped Workers Released
Play Icon1:1
Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: First Visuals Of Trapped Workers Released
Watch EXCLUSIVE Visuals from inside Silk Yara Tunnel
Play Icon21:37
Watch EXCLUSIVE Visuals from inside Silk Yara Tunnel
Know all about Akshay or Amla Navami from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon4:18
Know all about Akshay or Amla Navami from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon6:12
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Watch TOP 100 Morning Headlines of the Day | 21st November 2023
Play Icon12:24
Watch TOP 100 Morning Headlines of the Day | 21st November 2023

Trending Videos

Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: First Visuals Of Trapped Workers Released
play icon1:1
Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: First Visuals Of Trapped Workers Released
Watch EXCLUSIVE Visuals from inside Silk Yara Tunnel
play icon21:37
Watch EXCLUSIVE Visuals from inside Silk Yara Tunnel
Know all about Akshay or Amla Navami from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
play icon4:18
Know all about Akshay or Amla Navami from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
play icon6:12
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Watch TOP 100 Morning Headlines of the Day | 21st November 2023
play icon12:24
Watch TOP 100 Morning Headlines of the Day | 21st November 2023
india ship hijack,Houthi,Zee News,breaking news hindi,entire staff of the ship hostage,Turkey,landing on the ship,red sea ship hijack news,Britain Japan Ship,Britain japan Ship hijack,Japanese company,Bahamas flag on ship,no Israeli citizens on ship,25 crew members kidnaped,video of the hijacking,Israel Ship Hijacked Houthi,Yemen Houthi Rebels Hijacked Ship,Galaxy Leaders,houthi hijack ship israel,turkey ship galaxy leader india,israel and hamas war,